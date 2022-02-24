Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $75.35 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $547,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,870 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

