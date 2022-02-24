Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.90

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 14014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
