Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ATY traded up GBX 13 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 248 ($3.37). The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.23. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21. Athelney Trust has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.54).

About Athelney Trust (Get Rating)

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than Â£300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

