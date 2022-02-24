Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ATY traded up GBX 13 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 248 ($3.37). The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.23. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21. Athelney Trust has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.54).
