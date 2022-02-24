Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

