AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

