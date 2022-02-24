Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

AZPN opened at $143.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.