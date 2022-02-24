Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.78.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.67. 3,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.60. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

