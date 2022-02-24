Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $527.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $523.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. 365,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,444. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

