argenx (ARGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.88) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.55. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.36. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $356.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $8,480,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.11.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

