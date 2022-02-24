Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.03

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.03 and traded as low as $14.49. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 136,774 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

