Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $18,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

