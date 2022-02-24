Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcosa stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,469,000 after acquiring an additional 275,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcosa by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcosa by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.