Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of AROC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,536. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Archrock by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Archrock by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

