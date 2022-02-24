Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.74. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.
ABUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
