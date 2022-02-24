AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ATR opened at $117.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.09.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AptarGroup by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

