AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was down 5.5% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $60.27. Approximately 6,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,756,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $3,220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock valued at $693,996,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,005,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,011,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 804.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

