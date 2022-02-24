Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.25% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $379,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

