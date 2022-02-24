AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $104.01

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.01 and last traded at $106.52, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.29.

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,789.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.95.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

