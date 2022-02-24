Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.32. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

