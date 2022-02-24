Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 360,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.