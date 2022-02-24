Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $38.80 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $38.80 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

