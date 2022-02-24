APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.92.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in APA by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of APA by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 732,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.