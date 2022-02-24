Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insider Sells $356,250.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AON traded up $7.88 on Thursday, hitting $288.13. 1,727,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.79. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AON by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AON by 2.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $61,873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AON by 21.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.