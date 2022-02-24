Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.98

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 235364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after buying an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,681,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

