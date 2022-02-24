Angela Fyfe Sells 1,843 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $68,688.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $63,091.20.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $52,463.88.

APR opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apria by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apria by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

