Andrew M. Cohn Buys 27,500 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 207.16%.
A number of brokerages have commented on GWRS. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
