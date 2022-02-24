Andrew M. Cohn Buys 27,500 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 207.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRS. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

