Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.35.

NYSE PLAN opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

