Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

PLAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

