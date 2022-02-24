Analysts Set Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target at $20.00

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDEIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

