Analysts Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. 15,957,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,228,148. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

