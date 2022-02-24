Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $151.80

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.80.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $2,766,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,028 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $127.87 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.04.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
