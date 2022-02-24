Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $151.80

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $2,766,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,028 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,603,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $127.87 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

