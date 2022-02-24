Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at 25.44

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 25.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

AvidXchange stock traded down 0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,214. The business has a 50 day moving average of 12.49. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 8.15 and a 12 month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

