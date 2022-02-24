Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $518.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $545.40 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $266.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

MTDR stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 4.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

