Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.79 Million

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $518.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $545.40 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $266.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

MTDR stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 4.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.