Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will post sales of $541.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.10 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $705.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH stock opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

