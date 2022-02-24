Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. ICF International reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $88.78. 85,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. ICF International has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ICF International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

