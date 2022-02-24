Analysts Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,985. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.48.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.