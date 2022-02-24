Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $9.22 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.1% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

