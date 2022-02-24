Analysts Expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.29. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

CCSI stock opened at 53.37 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 57.46.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.