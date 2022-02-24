Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will report $193.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $193.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $132.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $812.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.10 million to $815.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $861.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.19. 7,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,667,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

