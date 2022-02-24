Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will announce $346.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $360.90 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $306.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Financial upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

