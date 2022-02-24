Analysts Anticipate LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LumiraDx’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LumiraDx will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LumiraDx.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 651,457 shares during the last quarter. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,905. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

