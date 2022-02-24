Analysts Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to report sales of $162.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.87 million to $171.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

