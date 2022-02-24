Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to announce $5.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $24.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $24.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $92,408,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $57,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

