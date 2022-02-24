Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 121,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.