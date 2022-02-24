Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $11.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

