Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113,927.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,478. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMPH opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

