Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.31

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 3397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 125,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,498,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,921,000 after buying an additional 535,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,219,000 after buying an additional 233,779 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

