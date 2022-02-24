American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Tower by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after buying an additional 393,767 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,430,000 after buying an additional 332,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in American Tower by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,595,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after buying an additional 282,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $227.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.69 and its 200-day moving average is $270.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

