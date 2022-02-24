American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

AMSWA stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,986. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. American Software has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $702.38 million, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Software by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

