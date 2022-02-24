American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

